  • Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Big B expresses gratitude to fans for wishing him and wife Jaya on 50th wedding anniversary

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh Bachchan (R) and actress Jaya Bachchan (Photo credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian cinema greats Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3. Senior Bachchan on Sunday posted a brief blog post expressing gratitude towards fans for wishing him and wife on their 50th wedding anniversary.

The stars, who have appeared in several films together, tied the nuptial knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children—author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

A day after their 50th wedding anniversary, Big B thanked well-wishers for their love in a brief note shared on his personal blog.

“My deepest gratitude for all that have wished Jaya and me for our 50th Anniversary. Your love and care is what gives us the most happiness…” the 80-year-old wrote.

At work now … later …” he added in the post.

A day before his anniversary, he wrote about completing 50 years with Jaya. He wrote, “June 3 dawns in a few … and the years be counted as 50 … love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come … ”

Abhishek Bachchan had shared a series of throwback pictures of his parents on his Instagram account to mark his parents’ golden jubilee. “Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit… But this is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda had posted a monochrome photo of her parents, detailing the secret to a long marriage.

“Happy 50th parents — now you’re ‘Golden’. Once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered – love, and I think my father’s was – the wife is always right. That’s the long and short of it!!” she captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

