Biden’s inaugural speech written by Indian-American Vinay Reddy earns praise

US president Joe Biden’s inaugural speech, penned by Indian-American Vinay Reddy, has earned praise for its meticulous crafting and emphasis on the importance of democracy, unity and hope in the midst of challenging times.







The speech that outlined Biden’s goals for his administration, focusing on healing from the current state of division in national politics.

“This is America’s day, this is democracy’s day, the day of history and hope. Today we celebrate a triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause. We have learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile. At this hour my friends, Democracy has prevailed,” Biden said in his speech.

“For without unity, there’s no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only state of chaos…this is our historic moment of crisis and challenge…unity is the path forward.







“Here we stand just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground. It did not happen. It will never happen. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever. Not ever.”

Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian, described Biden’s inaugural speech as ‘modest, austere, grave, calming, cleansing’ and ‘inspiring’ in a tweet, while other commentators and media columnists said the president ‘gave the speech the moment demanded’.

Last month, Biden named his long-time associate Reddy, who is originally from India’s Telangana, as his speechwriter.







He served as a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris transition and was the senior advisor and speechwriter for the Biden-Harris Campaign.

He previously served as chief speechwriter to Biden in the second term of the Obama-Biden White House, after which, he worked as vice president of Strategic Communications at the National Basketball Association.

During the Obama-Biden administration, he also served as senior speechwriter at the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, deputy speechwriter for the Obama-Biden re-election campaign, and speechwriter for his home state Senator, Sherrod Brown of Ohio.







Reddy grew up in Dayton, Ohio, the second one of the three sons in an immigrant family. He studies in Ohio public schools, Miami University and the Ohio State University College of Law.

He lives in New York with his wife and two daughters.





