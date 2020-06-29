Trending Now

Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 impoverished families in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput


Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar
Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput starred together in the film Sonchiriya. Though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, both the actors had impressed the critics with their performance.

Well, in the memory of Sushant, Bhumi has pledged to feed 550 impoverished families through Ek Saath Foundation. The actress shared a picture that read, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let’s show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever – Bhumi.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙏 . . . @eksaathfoundation

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June 2020. His demise has shocked one and all. When the actor had passed away, Bhumi had posted a picture from the sets of the film and captioned it as, “Rest in Peace my friend… Shocked and Heartbroken…Still can’t believe it…To star gazing and our endless chats…am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.”

A few days ago, it was announced that Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Bhumi had shared the poster of the film on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❤️

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Talking about Bhumi’s movies, the actress has films like Durgavati, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Takht and Badhaai Do in her kitty.

Prestige
My Laundress
stock

Most Popular

Video shows Munira Mirza comparing use of 'N-word' with calling someone 'fat'

Raveena Tandon on her character in KGF 2: She is the hero as well as the villain of the film

Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 impoverished families in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

7 films that are all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar

West Indies to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logo during England series