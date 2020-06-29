Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 impoverished families in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput starred together in the film Sonchiriya. Though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, both the actors had impressed the critics with their performance.

Well, in the memory of Sushant, Bhumi has pledged to feed 550 impoverished families through Ek Saath Foundation. The actress shared a picture that read, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let’s show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever – Bhumi.”

View this post on Instagram 🙏 . . . @eksaathfoundation A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jun 28, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June 2020. His demise has shocked one and all. When the actor had passed away, Bhumi had posted a picture from the sets of the film and captioned it as, “Rest in Peace my friend… Shocked and Heartbroken…Still can’t believe it…To star gazing and our endless chats…am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.”

A few days ago, it was announced that Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Bhumi had shared the poster of the film on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jun 25, 2020 at 10:26am PDT

Talking about Bhumi’s movies, the actress has films like Durgavati, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Takht and Badhaai Do in her kitty.