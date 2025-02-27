Teen accused of Bhim Kohli murder left park saying ‘he was on the floor’

A FRIEND of a teenager accused of murdering 80-year-old Bhim Kohli told a court they asked him, “what have you done?” after the attack. Another witness said the accused left the park saying, “he was on the floor.”

Kohli was assaulted while walking his dog in Franklin Park, near his home in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, on 1 September last year. He died the following day.

A 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl are on trial at Leicester Crown Court, charged with his killing. The male defendant denies murder and manslaughter, while the female defendant is accused of manslaughter.

A 13-year-old boy, who was with the defendants before the incident, according to the BBC, testified that he did not witness the assault but saw the accused boy leave the park with his hands on his head, saying, “oh, he was on the floor.” The witness said others then asked, “what have you done?”

The court previously heard that the male defendant racially abused Kohli before kicking and punching him.

He allegedly slapped Kohli with his shoe while Kohli was on his knees. Prosecutors said the female defendant filmed the attack while laughing.

Jurors were shown a police interview with the 13-year-old witness from 4 September last year.

He stated that the female defendant saw Kohli in the park and mentioned a past incident where he had hit one of her friends with a stick.

The defendants then approached Kohli while the witness and others ran away.

Kohli was later found by his children, who described him as “on the ground and in obvious pain.”

He told his daughter he had been punched, kicked, and racially abused.

His cause of death was a neck injury causing spinal cord damage, with additional injuries including fractured ribs.

The trial continues.