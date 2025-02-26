Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Two children 'racially taunted' Bhim Kohli during fatal attack on him

The court was told the boy kicked and punched Kohli to death and slapped him in the face with a shoe while he was on his knees.

Bhim Kohli

The attack took place on 1 September last year in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 26, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy racially taunted and attacked 80-year-old Bhim Kohli in a Leicester park before falsely claiming he had threatened a girl with a knife, Leicester Crown Court has heard.

The court was told the boy kicked and punched Kohli to death and slapped him in the face with a shoe while he was on his knees. A 13-year-old girl allegedly encouraged the violence and filmed it on her phone while laughing, the BBC reported.

The attack took place on 1 September last year in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire. Kohli, who had left his home to walk his dog, was confronted by the teenagers.

Prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu KC said the boy put on a balaclava before launching the attack, during which Kohli suffered a neck injury causing spinal cord damage, along with fractured ribs. He died in hospital the next day.

Jurors heard the boy later sent a message claiming Kohli had pulled a knife on a girl, but no knife was found at the scene, and his family said he had never carried one.

Following the attack, the boy messaged his mother saying he would not be coming home and later searched online for news about the incident. He also created a Snapchat group with three other children who were in the park and asked which of them had been arrested.

A letter written by the boy after his arrest was presented in court, in which he admitted to the attack and said he had been struggling emotionally.

When told the letter could be disclosed, he reportedly said, "that's my manslaughter plea gone."

Both defendants deny the charges. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

bhim kohlibhim kohli's deathbhim kohli's murderfranklin parkleicester crown courtleicestershirebraunstone townracism

Related News

UK-business-district-Getty
Business

Women hold 43 per cent of board positions in UK’s top companies: Report

India fines BBC
Asia

India fines BBC over foreign exchange violations

Eastern Eye
OpenAI’s legal challenges are mounting globally and in India
Business

Bollywood music giants take legal stand against OpenAI in copyright case

Eastern Eye
Finding the Best Deals on Golf Equipment
Sponsored Feature

Finding the Best Deals on Golf Equipment

More For You

Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir

The temple, which serves around 3,000 people across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, also provides health and well-being services, refugee support, and assistance to NHS workers.

Nisa Local donates to Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir in Peterborough

BHARAT Hindu Samaj Mandir in Peterborough has received a £611.26 donation from Nisa Local on Mountsteven Avenue through the retailer’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) initiative.

The funds will support the temple’s community outreach programmes, including food distribution for homeless individuals, activities for elderly members, and local food bank contributions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amanda-Pritchard-Getty

Amanda Pritchard tenure included overseeing the NHS’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent recovery efforts. (Photo: Getty Images)

Amanda Pritchard to step down as NHS England chief executive

AMANDA PTITCHARD, the first female chief executive of NHS England, is stepping down from her role.'

She announced her decision in a statement, calling it a "hugely difficult decision" but saying it was the right time to leave.

Keep ReadingShow less
His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

BAPS makes education commitment as it buys school site in south London

Harrison Galliven

THE John Whitgift Foundation has completed a £7.5 million sale of its Old Palace pre-school and primary school site to BAPS, which has promised to invest in the south Croydon School after it closed its doors last summer, writes .

The prep and primary school on south Croydon’s Melville Avenue closed last July after serving many years as a high-performing girls’ school.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: ‘Drop in migration levels a secret hiding in plain sight’

Britons should be made aware of the pressures and gains of immigration

Comment: ‘Drop in migration levels a secret hiding in plain sight’

IT DOMINATES when Kemi Badenoch’s Conservatives fret about Nigel Farage’s challenge.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer sees the record levels of immigration which he inherited from the last government as too high. But there is a little-known secret.

Keep ReadingShow less
kumbh-mela-getty

Pilgrims take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 26, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Maha Kumbh Mela concludes with final bathing rituals on Maha Shivaratri

INDIA's Maha Kumbh Mela festival concludes on Wednesday, marking the end of six weeks of religious ceremonies. Organisers say hundreds of millions of devotees attended the event, which featured ritual river bathing in Prayagraj.

The festival, held in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed two stampedes that resulted in dozens of deaths. However, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the event a success, reinforcing its emphasis on Hindu traditions and religious gatherings.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc