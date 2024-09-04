Community mourns 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli after tragic death

By: EasternEye

BHIM Sen Kohli, an 80-year-old retiree known for tending his allotments and walking his dog Rocky, has died following a brutal attack near his home in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire.

Kohli, originally from Punjab, India, was reportedly assaulted around 6.30 pm on Sunday while following his daily routine of gardening and walking his 15-year-old dog. Neighbours allege that he was “kicked in the neck” during the attack, reported The Telegraph.

Kohli was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

Leicestershire police have arrested a 14-year-old boy and two girls, aged 12 and 14, on suspicion of murder. While the younger children were released without further action, the 14-year-old boy remains in custody.

The police force has also referred itself to a watchdog concerning prior complaints made by Kohli about anti-social behaviour.

Kohli had lived in the area for 40 years, working in Leicester’s textile industry, where he ran a factory producing jumpers and cardigans, the newspaper reported. He lived with his wife, Satinder, in a semi-detached home near Franklin Park. Neighbours often saw him walking his dog through the park, just 20 yards from his home.

Despite suffering from osteoporosis and becoming frail, Kohli remained active, maintaining three allotments where he grew vegetables, including chickpeas, which he often exchanged with fellow gardeners. His daughter told The Telegraph that gardening kept him very active.

Friends described Kohli as devoted to his family and his dog, with one friend, Kerri Haldane, expressing disbelief over his death. “He was the most incredible individual,” Haldane said, adding that he was a social person who enjoyed talking to people and spending time with his grandchildren at the allotment.

Another long-time friend, Deep Singh Kalia, told the newspaper about Kohli’s love for his allotment, dog, and family. Kalia, who had known Kohli for over 30 years, said, “He was such a lovely guy. It is a horrible shock.”

The community remains in shock, struggling to comprehend why anyone would harm Kohli, who was widely regarded as a kind and gentle man.