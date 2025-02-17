Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Beyond logic: Exploring the power of clairvoyance and yoga

Beyond logic: Exploring the power of clairvoyance and yoga
Ashwini Guruji
By Ashwini GurujiFeb 17, 2025

The world of the spirit begins when logic ends. In 2011, I was invited by the prestigious Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mumbai to demonstrate clairvoyance and the power of yoga. It would suffice to say that the doctors while respectful did not believe in the accuracy of this ancient science. They gave clairvoyants of Dhyan Foundation randomly selected images of some sick and some healthy people. The clairvoyants in a matter of 10 minutes were able to not just identify the sick but also pinpoint the exact diseased area.

In the words of the IMA past-president Dr. Lele, “Your clairvoyant’s predictions by looking at the pictures of the subjects, which were provided by the IMA, are 80% accurate, which is good enough.” At the event there was also a yoga performance and the pulse of the practitioner was noted before and after the asanas. The pulse dropped by 15 counts. In fact, regarding the dropping of the pulse rate the IMA has even given a written validation that the pulse rate of a practitioner dropped by 15 counts after 50 minutes of strenuous asanas. They said, “We have today changed for the positive, our opinion on Yoga and a Yogi.” (The entire event is recorded and is available for viewing.) So what is clairvoyance? To understand this let us understand Creation.

Prana is ‘the force’ in the universe; there is nothing in Creation, which is devoid of prana. In fact, prana combines with the five elements (fire, air, water, ether, and earth) to give form to the entire Creation. Whatever has been, whatever exists, and whatever lies in the future dimensions of the physical world is nothing else but these five elements with different pranic frequencies.Prana vibrates in innumerable forms at innumerable dimensions.

At one dimension it is sound, and another is that of colours. There exist different colours with different shades and combinations. Some are pleasant, soothing, and some represent love, some Divinity, some stand for power, some for anger and some are dull and depressing. All are different and have different effects on the physical. A clairvoyant is a person who can see the colour pattern of prana around the physical.

Darker shades like dark reds, browns, and dark greys are the grosser colours while lighter pinks, violets, blues, greens, etc. are the subtler colours.

In fact, colour is the code by which the subtle body communicates with the physical body. It is by seeing the colours in the next layer that clairvoyants are able to foretell disease before it manifests in the physical. These colours are regulated at seven energy centres of the body or the seven major chakras. What the clairvoyant can see is the aura or chakra imbalances. Considerations like what shade is mixing with the natural colour, in what proportion, the positioning, the luminosity, etc. all determine the state of the being.

You can hide your true face by applying make-up or you may hide your true body by wearing loose fitting clothes, you may even lie about your character and intention but it is impossible to hide your true self from the eyes of a clairvoyant. For he or she would see your aura, which is something you cannot hide.

However, not all clairvoyants can see the same thing. Some have a more developed sense of vision than the others. But since this is a subject on which clairvoyants, ostensibly don’t meet at a club to share notes on, there may be a paucity of information on how they compare.

Clairvoyants are often unaware of their gift or constraints thereof, if they are using it. A clairvoyant can only see the colours and needs a Guru to correctly interpret it. Through correct practice of yoga and Sanatan Kriya one can develop the ability of clairvoyance. This science is more accurate than any present diagnostic equipment available, because the equipment tells you what is happening now and that also when the problem is strong enough to come into the catching capacity of the machine, while a clairvoyant tells all what is happening and what will or is about to happen. Such is the power of this ancient science.

Dhyan Foundation UK center conducts free weekly Sanatan Kriya Yoga classes every Monday evening 6:30 pm - 8 pm GMT at Kings College London, Dharmic Prayer Space, New Hunt’s House ,Guys Campus.
Ashwini Guruji is the guiding light of Dhyan Ashram . For more details www.dhyanfoundation.com

ancient scienceclairvoyance demonstrationspirit worldyoga and claivoyanceclairvoyance

Related News

Champions-Trophy-Reuters
Cricket

Three key matches to watch at the Champions Trophy

Nivin Pauly Multiverse Manmadhan
Entertainment

Nivin Pauly becomes India's first multiverse superhero: A game-changer for Indian cinema?

Post Malone’s 2025 stadium tour: Epic collaborations and surprises ahead
Entertainment

Post Malone’s 2025 stadium tour: Epic collaborations and surprises ahead

BAPS Hindu Mandir
News

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi celebrates first anniversary with 13,000 devotees

More For You

'Spiritual world is our true home'

Her Grace Visakha Dasi

'Spiritual world is our true home'

A RITUAL is an act regularly repeated in a set manner. For our work, to stay healthy, for entertainment, for good sleep, and for a myriad of other reasons, we follow many rituals. And religiously also, we may follow many customary rituals.

Where I live and serve at Bhaktivedanta Manor in Watford, UK, on a special day we happily host thousands of pilgrims of all ages and from all segments of society. So many people visit us that day that they must stand in a queue for up to an hour in order to come before our beautiful altar where Sri Sri Radha Gokukananda, Sri Sri Sita Rama Lakshman Hanuman, and Sri Sri Gaura Nitai reside.

Keep ReadingShow less
Unlocking ancient healing: The power and precision of Vedic mantras

Divya Chikitsa Mantras use sound and vibrations to produce profound healing and transformational effects

Unlocking ancient healing: The power and precision of Vedic mantras

Ashwini Guruji

You may have heard of Sanjeevani Vidya, bestowed by Guru Shukracharya, which could revive the dead, or the Sanjeevani Buti that restored Lakshman’s life. Tales like Madhu Vidya, enabling immortality, and the Ashvini Kumars’ Chyawanprasha, rejuvenating Sage Chyawan, are not mere stories but the practical achievements of Vedic rishis. Masters of Creation, they understood the human body as a microcosm of the universe. The proof of these ancient sciences lies in modern scientific discoveries, many rooted in Vedic shastras. Visit www.dhyanfoundation.com to explore this connection.

Though much of this ancient knowledge has been lost in Kaliyuga and many herbs have become extinct, fragments remain accessible and potent. Divya Chikitsa Mantras from Sanatan Kriya are one such gem. These mantras use sound and vibrations to produce profound healing and transformational effects. Comprising seven mantras, they unclog energy channels (nadis), activate specific centers, and channel divine energies into the practitioner.

Keep ReadingShow less
Agni: The sacred science of fire and its transformative power

Fire (agni) holds a profound significance in Vedic rituals

iStock

Agni: The sacred science of fire and its transformative power

Ashwini Guruji

Agni, the first word of the Rig Veda, holds a profound significance. It is, in fact, a wondrous element. While most are familiar with fire for its heat and light, very few understand that fire sustains our body and plays a pivotal role in cleansing it and the surrounding elements. Even fewer appreciate its role as a medium to connect with the Devlok (realm of the divine), and hardly anyone explores its potential to manifest changes within and around them. Dhyan Ashram is one such rare place in today’s world where sadhaks (practitioners) experiment with and experience the extraordinary properties of fire.

In Vedic times, yagyas were a routine practice. They were not mere rituals but a precise science designed to invoke and channel the forces of Creation through the medium of fire. The Vedic Shastras detail nearly 400 types of yagyas, each with a specific purpose.

Keep ReadingShow less
Focus on ultimate goal
Sadhguru

Focus on ultimate goal

Sadhguru

A FUNDAMENTAL requirement for anybody who wishes to grow on the spiritual path is to create an undeviated flow of energy towards the one and only goal in life – to attain to the highest and not settle for anything less than that.

If there is a person who is capable of channelling himself without any break, he is a blessed one.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fundamentals of Preception
Sadhguru

Fundamentals of Preception

Eastern Eye

SADHGURU: Intensity and relaxation are the most essential qualities for you to be perceptive.

Right now, most people are made like this: If I ask you to be intense, you become tense. If I ask you to relax, you become lax. In tension and laxity, your ability to perceive is greatly reduced. When you are tense, you don’t even see things right in front of you. It is the same when you are lax. But to be intense and relaxed is the way.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc