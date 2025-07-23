Bestway backs independent retailers with £10 million price drop

BESTWAY WHOLESALE has announced a £10 million investment to reduce prices on more than 2,000 core lines.
The price cuts, which are not part of any promotion, will take immediate effect and are aimed at supporting independent retailers across the UK.
The company said the move comes during its 50th anniversary year and is intended to help retailers manage cost pressures and improve margins.
Dawood Pervez, managing director at Bestway Wholesale, said: “We know our customers are under pressure – and we’re taking decisive, long-term action. This isn’t a one-off deal. It’s a real investment in the day-to-day success of the independent retail sector. By lowering our core prices, we’re helping retailers strengthen their margins and stay competitive where it really matters.”
The £10 million investment will cover all categories, focusing on everyday essentials. Bestway said the changes will be communicated through depot signage, digital platforms, newsletters, and leaflets.
Pervez added: “At Bestway, our success is built on our customers’ success. This investment shows we’re listening… we’re acting … and we’re standing shoulder to shoulder with independents across the country.”