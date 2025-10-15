BBC celebrates six decades of south Asian voices on air with Meera Syal and Bobby Friction

ACTRESS and writer Meera Syal and DJ Bobby Friction will reflect on their memories of the BBC’s Asian-themed output as the broadcaster this month celebrates six decades of programmes to serve the community.

From Nai Zindagi Naya Jeevan in the late 1960s to Desi DNA and Goodness Gracious Me in the 1990s and more recently, Virdee, the corporation said it has widened “the space for British south Asian expression”.

Syal will reminisce at the Asian programming she grew up watching in Network East with Meera Syal, while Friction will go through the archives in South Asian Music at the BBC.

BBC head of creative diversity, Jessica Schibli, said, “60 years of south Asian programming across the BBC is a significant moment – celebrating pioneering shows that launched trailblazing talent, to today’s bold storytelling woven across our content.

“This anniversary is a celebration of the journey so far and a reaffirmation of the BBC’s mission to serve all audiences and reflect modern Britain, including South Asian voices on air and in shaping our creative output.”

To mark 60 years of content aimed at south Asians, the BBC said there will a special night of classic shows on BBC Four and iPlayer.

Among new shows, the BBC said drama series Film Club – which dwells on love, family and friendship - will be launched on October 7. It stars Nabhaan Rizwan; his brother and BAFTA-winner Mawaan Rizwan created the comedy series Juice.

Later this year, Guz Khan will star in a new Christmas comedy Stuffed and The Split Up introduces fresh British south Asian voices to drama, the corporation said.

The BBC Film Hamlet, featuring Riz Ahmed, is a contemporary take through a south Asian lens on Shakespeare’s story, exploring identity and power, it added.

To find out more, head to www.bbc.co.uk/asian60