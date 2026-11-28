The $6bn (£4.5bn) agreement covers more than 400 combat vehicles.

The order is for the CV9035 MkIV Nordic Edition, with deliveries expected to begin around 2030.

The programme includes training, spare parts and technical support, with production involving suppliers across the five countries.

BAE SYSTEMS has secured a $6bn (£4.5bn) contract to supply more than 400 combat vehicles to five European countries, as governments across the continent increase military spending in response to growing security concerns.

The British defence manufacturer will deliver the CV9035 MkIV Nordic Edition to Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden under a joint procurement agreement. The five countries are expected to acquire more than 430 vehicles in total.

The agreement was signed in Stockholm on Friday (27), bringing the countries together under a common framework for the first time on a procurement of this scale.

BAE said the deal would strengthen the participating nations' armed forces and improve their ability to operate together. Using a common vehicle configuration is also expected to simplify training, maintenance and the supply of spare parts.

Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager of BAE Systems Hägglunds, which manufactures the vehicles in Sweden, said the agreement demonstrated the strength of cooperation between Nordic and allied nations.

“The CV9035 MkIV Nordic Edition combines combat-proven performance with the latest digital, protection and lethality upgrades, ensuring our customer nations can operate seamlessly together for decades to come,” he said.

The programme is not limited to supplying the vehicles. It also includes technical documentation, training, spare parts, special tools and testing equipment.

BAE said suppliers across the participating countries would be involved in producing vehicles and components. The arrangement is intended to spread technical expertise, strengthen regional supply chains and improve the availability of equipment.

Why are five European countries buying the vehicles together?

The agreement comes as European governments seek to strengthen their armed forces following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Nato members have pledged to increase defence spending, while countries are looking for ways to acquire equipment more efficiently. Joint procurement can help reduce costs by allowing governments to agree on common specifications, share supply chains and avoid duplicating development and support arrangements.

The CV90, an infantry fighting vehicle designed to transport troops while providing firepower and protection, is already used by several European armed forces. Lithuania's inclusion in the latest agreement will expand the vehicle's user base.

The common configuration is expected to make it easier for participating countries to share training resources, spare parts and maintenance support. It could also help military units work together more effectively during joint operations.

The five countries and Estonia had signed an earlier statement of intent to explore a joint purchase. Estonia subsequently withdrew from the initiative, leaving the five nations to proceed with the agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin around 2030, with the programme forming part of a longer-term effort to modernise their land forces.

What does the contract mean for BAE Systems?

The deal adds to a strong year for BAE, which has benefited from increased defence spending and demand for military equipment.

The company said in its November trading update that it had secured £33bn in orders during 2026 so far. Its business spans aircraft, naval vessels, land systems, ammunition and electronic defence equipment.

However, the latest contract comes just over a week after BAE announced plans to cut up to 1,070 roles across its UK head office and air sector. The proposed reductions are expected to be achieved through voluntary redundancies and will exclude shopfloor manufacturing and aircraft maintenance roles.

The company employs around 50,000 people across the UK, including approximately 18,500 in its air sector.

The contrast highlights how rising defence demand does not necessarily translate into secure employment across every part of a large manufacturer. BAE has described the proposed reductions as part of efforts to improve its agility and competitiveness.

For the wider European defence industry, the latest agreement points to a growing preference for countries to work together on major equipment purchases. For BAE, it provides a substantial order and a long-term supply programme at a time when governments are looking to rebuild military capacity.