Makers roll out trailer for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

The film is slated to release on April 10, 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The trailer for Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming epic action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is out now. It offers a larger-than-life spectacle brimming with camaraderie and courage between the lead actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

The grand trailer launch was held in Mumbai, attended by the entire star cast and crew. The trailer offers the audience some tantalizing glimpses into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar’s eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff.

Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role, igniting anticipation for the film’s April 10, 2024 release.

Talking about the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar says, “The combination of action and comedy, coupled with real stunts, makes this project close to my heart. In this film, I have tried to raise the bar, working with a wonderful team and performing real stunts is what I shall remember for a lifetime. We enjoyed working on the movie, and we hope audiences enjoy watching the real action entertainer!”

Tiger Shroff says, “The trailer speaks volumes about the cinematic spectacle awaiting viewers. The script is what got us all hooked, and then of course, working alongside Akshay Kumar was a lot of fun, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the thrill.”



Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shares, “Portraying such a diverse character has been immensely gratifying. Audiences are in for a treat with the grandeur and novelty of this film.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani, says, “It was my dream to take my father’s most popular and closest IP, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ and turn it into the biggest magnum opus India has ever seen. It’s amazing to see everything now coming together with the two best action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, alongside Prithviraj, and we have the best captain of the ship, Ali Abbas Zafar, helming the project.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a film I will always be proud of. The terrific action sequences performed with ease and each actor, be it Akshay, Tiger, Prithviraj, or the female leads Sonakshi, Alaya F, and Manushi, has put their heart and soul into this movie. Vashu ji, Jackky, and Himanshu have all backed the director’s vision to bring something never seen before on screens is where we matched and crafted this”

