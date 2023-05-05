Website Logo
  • Friday, May 05, 2023
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff lock Eid 2024 for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Prithviraj Sukuraman is also a part of the action-packed film.

A still from Bade Miya Chote Miya

By: Mohnish Singh

Eid 2024 will be special for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s fans as their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been locked for a festive release. On Friday, Akshay and Tiger took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared that the film will hit the theatres on Eid next year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

He also shared his and Tiger’s BTS images from the film. The images show the duo in fiery avatars.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India, and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas said, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience’s heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!”
Producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh also expressed their excitement about the film.

“This has been a milestone year for us at Pooja Entertainment. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights- Akshay Sir, Prithviraj, and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world-class action sequences along with entertainment, will blow away people’s minds. We can’t wait for the audiences to witness this grand spectacle in the theatres on Eid 2024,” Jackky said.

“It’s been a year of conceptualisation, meticulous planning, and tireless hours for the team on the sets of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. The camaraderie between Akshay Sir & Tiger will captivate the audiences with their enigmatic screen presence, undeterred energy, and high-octane action sequences woven magically together by Ali. We can’t wait for the audience to come to see the film on Eid 2024,” Deepshikha added.

