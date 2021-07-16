Bachchan Pandey to kick-start final schedule from July 17

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has several high-profile films in his line-up. While he has already shot for a few projects, others are at various stages of development. One of his hugely anticipated films is Bachchan Pandey, which went before cameras in January. By March, the team had wrapped up a major portion of the film. However, a small portion is yet to be shot which will begin filming from July 17, as per reports.

A source in the know informs a digital publication, “Director Farhad Samji will be kicking off the last schedule of the film from July 17. It is expected to get over on July 21. The shoot will take place in Mumbai and it goes without saying that the makers would adhere to all the safety norms.”

The source goes on to add, “The schedule will focus majorly on the film’s leading actress, Kriti Sanon. Some other actors in the film might also join her. It is not clear whether Akshay Kumar would be a part of it. Even if he is a part of this schedule, he would be there for a day at the most as he is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.”

Bachchan Pandey is an action entertainer which has a number of actors on its ensemble cast. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Snehal Daabbi, Abhimanyu Singh, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in important roles.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the film under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The makers have not locked any date for the release of the film, but it is expected to enter theatres in the first half of 2022.

