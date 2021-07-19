Website Logo
  • Monday, July 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164

Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from Doctor G unveiled

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Ayushmann Khurrana has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Doctor G. A few days ago, the actor flew down to Bhopal, India, for the shooting of the film, and on Monday, he shared his first look from the movie.

Ayushmann took to Twitter to share his first look with his fans. He tweeted, “Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook @anubhuti_k @JungleePictures @Rakulpreet @ShefaliShah_ #SheebaChadha #AbhayChintamaniMishr #SumitSaxena #SaurabhBharat #VishalWagh.”

Well, we must say that the actor is looking quite cute in the geeky avatar.

Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of Dr. Uday Gupta, and while talking about the film, the actor in a statement said, “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time. I’m truly excited to start shooting the film, also because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti.”

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Talking about other films of Ayushmann, the actor will be seen in Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The shooting of both the films has been wrapped up, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was supposed to release this month, but the release date has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Anek, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, is slated to hit the big screens on 17th September 2021.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to turn parents for the second time
Entertainment
Karan Johar starts recceing locations for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Entertainment
Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad trying to crack an idea for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 for Salman…
Entertainment
Manish Malhotra set to make directorial debut with Dharma Productions’ period drama
Entertainment
Arshad Warsi joins the sets of Asur 2
Entertainment
Leslee Lewis and Omar Gooding join hands with The ATG & Kyyba Films for their…
Entertainment
Meet the new cast of Colors’ popular show Choti Sarrdaarni post leap
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey: Actors are very vulnerable
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up the shooting of Kannada film Vikrant Rona 
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan starts shooting for Vikram, says ‘Felt like a high school reunion’
Entertainment
Sunny Leone resumes the shooting of her film Shero
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor not keen to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Anjem Choudary: Ban on radical preacher’s public speaking comes to…
Report: Nearly 10 per cent increase in women board members…
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to turn…
Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from Doctor G unveiled
England lifts Covid curbs as experts warn of surge in…
Spinners shine as England beat Pakistan to level T20 series…