Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 496,242
Total Cases 41,469,499
Today's Fatalities 1,192
Today's Cases 1,67,059
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 496,242
Total Cases 41,469,499
Today's Fatalities 1,192
Today's Cases 1,67,059

Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek to arrive on May 13

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha (Photo credit: Ayushmann Khurrana/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday announced that his next film Anek, starring National Film Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022.

Touted to be a political thriller, Anek is set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India. Bhushan Kumar and Sinha have jointly produced the film under their respective banners, T-Series Films, and Benaras Mediaworks. The makers shared the new release date of the film in a statement.

Anek was earlier scheduled to enter theatres on March 31, but with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting India, the makers decided to shift the date to May.

Sinha, who is known for helming such well-received films as Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019), and Thappad (2020) over the past couple of years, said that Anek is a film that celebrates the diversity of India.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Anek is based on a subject that concerns our country at a deep-rooted level. The film is set in a certain social context and aims to celebrate the diversity of our nation.  We shot it in locales hard to navigate and in times that were the most difficult. But the film feels like a triumph of our spirit and I am so proud of what we’ve created,” the director said in a statement.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said Anek explores an important subject that needs to be brought to the forefront. “This is a new benchmark Anubhav is setting for the industry by telling such a passionate story,” Kumar added.

The upcoming film marks the second collaboration between Sinha and Khurrana. They first collaborated on the 2019 film Article 15, which received a rousing response from critics and audiences alike. It was one of the most successful films of 2019.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund to debut in theatres on March 4
Entertainment
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar launches his own production house AAZ Films
Entertainment
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu announces family memoir We Were Dreamers
Entertainment
Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea celebrate 20 years of Raaz
Entertainment
Intention is to normalise discourse around queer community: Badhaai Do director
Entertainment
RRR to now debut in cinemas on March 25, confirms SS Rajamouli
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut to host “the boldest reality show ever” for Ekta Kapoor
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed takes viewers on a disturbing dystopian journey in The Long Goodbye
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar calls it a wrap on Ram Setu
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Netflix show titled Guns &…
Entertainment
Tejasswi Prakash wins Colors’ Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to release theatrically, confirms producer Aanand L Rai
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dinesh Dhamija’s £1m gift to Cambridge college
‘Boris Johnson has lost the support of his party’
Polar Preet: My pride in being a woman of colour
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund to debut in theatres on March 4
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek to arrive on May 13
Fourth man jailed over Coventry stabbing
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE