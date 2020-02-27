Ayushmann Khurrana to play gynaecologist in dramedy Stree Rog Vibhag

While his latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) is still running successfully in cinemas, Ayushmann Khurrana has given his nod to yet another exciting project. According to reports, the National Film Award-winning actor is set to star in a dramedy, titled Stree Rog Vibhag.

After playing a diverse range of characters over the years, Khurrana will now play a gynaecologist in his forthcoming film. If fresh reports are to be believed, newcomer Alaya F, who made her silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

As per reports, Stree Rog Vibhag revolves around a man who decides to give shelter to a runaway girl and what happens thereafter. The script of the movie has been written by Saurabh Bharat. Anubhuti Kashyap, the sister of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, will be making her directorial debut with the film.

Stree Rog Vibhag will be made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the same production house which bankrolled Khurrana’s much-loved film Badhaai Ho (2018). The makers are looking at beginning production towards the end of the year and release the film in 2021.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is awaiting the release of his next film Gulabo Sitabo. Set in Lucknow, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a central character. This will be his first film with the thespian. The movie also reunites the rising Bollywood star with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar after a long gap of eight years. For the unversed, Khurrana started his Bollywood inning with Sircar’s superhit film Vicky Donor (2012).

Alaya F, on the other hand, has just begun her career. The audience liked her performance in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. According to reports, she has signed her next with Pooja Entertainment.