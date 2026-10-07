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Ayushmann Khurrana revisits his ‘budhau’ remark about Amitabh Bachchan with a sweet apology

Bachchan responded with a witty question about what an 84-year-old is supposed to do

Ayushmann Khurrana revisits his ‘budhau’ remark about Amitabh Bachchan with a sweet apology

Ayushmann Khurrana had a sweet and humorous moment with Amitabh Bachchan

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 07, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Ayushmann Khurrana apologised to Amitabh Bachchan for calling his Gulabo Sitabo character “budhau”
  • The actor then joked that Bachchan, 84, is actually more like 24 in real life
  • Bachchan responded with a witty question about what an 84-year-old is supposed to do
  • Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote Udta Teer

Ayushmann Khurrana had a sweet and humorous moment with Amitabh Bachchan when the two looked back on their time working together on Gulabo Sitabo.

Ayushmann appeared alongside Sara Ali Khan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 on October 5 to promote their upcoming film Udta Teer. During the episode, he and Bachchan revisited memories from the 2020 film, which marked their first on-screen collaboration.

While recalling the film, Ayushmann apologised to Bachchan for referring to his character as “budhau”, meaning “old man”, in the film. He quickly turned the apology into a compliment by insisting that the veteran actor is anything but old in real life.

Ayushmann says Amitabh Bachchan is ‘24’

“Aapko film mein budhau kaha, I am sorry. Aap budhau nahi hain. Really life mein aap mein 84 wali koi harkat nahi hai, 24 hain aap,” Ayushmann said.

The actor's comment translates to: “I called you an old man in the film, I am sorry. But you are not old. In real life, there is nothing about you that is 84. You are 24.”

Bachchan responded in his typically witty style, asking: “84 wali kya harkatein hoti hain?” or, “What are the things that an 84-year-old does?”

The exchange highlighted the warm rapport between the two actors, who previously shared the screen in Gulabo Sitabo.

Ayushmann talks about Udta Teer

Ayushmann is now preparing for the release of Udta Teer, in which he plays a Pakistani agent caught between two identities. The film marks Akash A Kaushik's directorial debut and blends spy, comedy and patriotic elements.

At the film's trailer launch on September 24, Ayushmann was asked about playing a Pakistani agent and delivering the dialogue “Pakistan Zindabad” as part of his character.

The actor said he approached the scene according to what the script required of him.

“That's part of the script, ya. As an actor, you are ready to do anything. Voh toh hota hi raha hai, har ek spy film mein hota hai,” he said, adding that the film's spy-comedy and patriotic-comedy elements made it different from a conventional spy thriller.

Ayushmann also praised Kaushik's script, saying he always looks at the script first and described himself as a “director's baby”.

For now, his playful exchange with Bachchan has given fans another memorable moment from KBC 18, years after the pair first appeared together in Gulabo Sitabo.

amitabh bachchanapologykbcayushmann khurrana
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