Ayushmann Khurrana calls his next an extremely simple film

Ayushmann Khurrana, who can be currently seen in Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films’ Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, next stars in a quirky family comedy, titled Gulabo Sitabo. The movie, which wrapped up its shooting schedule a couple of weeks ago, reunites the actor with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who launched him in Bollywood with romantic comedy Vicky Donor (2012). It also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

The National Award-winning actor says that his next is an extremely simple film. “Gulabo Sitabo is an extremely simple film. It is a sweet film about the banter between a landlord and a tenant. I am the tenant, Bachchan sir is the landlord and we are always at loggerheads. It is as simple as that. The magic is, sometimes you find simplicity most exciting in life and that is what the film is about,” Khurrana told a newswire.

Ayushmann, who joins forces with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in his career, says that working with the thespian was a learning experience for him. “Bachchan sir is amazing. What I marvel about him is that he is so well prepared. He will know your lines also. It is not easy to act in front of him. You have to be on your toes as a co-actor,” concludes the actor.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo is scheduled for its theatrical release on 17th April 2020. The film has been produced under the banners of Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.