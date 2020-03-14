Ayushmann Khurrana & Anubhav Sinha reteam

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Article 15 (2019) is one of the most thought-provoking films of recent times. Released on 28th June 2019, the crime drama did not only start fresh conversations on inequality and untouchability in rural India, but also did commercially well despite being a niche film.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who teamed up with director Anubhav Sinha for the first time, garnered overwhelming response for his performance as IPS Officer Ayan Ranjan. It is considered to be one of the best performances of his career.

And now, almost nine months after the theatrical release of Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha have reteamed to tell yet another interesting story. While Sinha’s latest film Thappad (2020) is still running successfully in several theatres, the director has begun preparing for his next project. The untitled action thriller will star Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Noted film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote that it is official that after Mulk (2018) Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha to direct Ayushmann Khurrana in an action thriller not titled yet. The film will release on 16 Oct 2020. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful Article 15.

By helming a series of social dramas like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha has redefined himself as a director. His films are not only making money at the box-office but, at the same time, creating awareness about several issues plaguing the Indian society.