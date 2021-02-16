Avika Gor announces the launch of her production house Avika Screen Creations

By: Mohnish Singh







Avika Gor needs no introduction. At the young age of 11, she became a household name in India with the record-breaking success of her debut television show Balika Vadhu on Colors. After ruling TV audiences’ hearts for several years and amassing a loyal following, Gor exploded onto the silver screen with the Telugu film Uyyala Jampala (2013), and there has been no looking back for her ever since.

Adding yet another feather to her cap, Avika Gor has now laid the foundation of her own production house called Avika Screen Creations, thus becoming one of the youngest producers of Indian cinema.







Announcing the launch of her production house on social media, Gor shared a heartfelt note, which read, “A dream come true! I am so overwhelmed today. Here it is, my production house! Another step towards contributing to the industry that has given me everything. I sincerely hope that I can do justice to all your expectations! Please share it as much as possible.”

Apart from announcing the launch of Avika Screen Creations, Avika Gor also raised the curtain on her maiden production venture. The actress-turned-producer revealed that she will be starring alongside actor Sai Ronak in the first film to be made under her banner. She also released the first look of the Telugu film.

“Swipe right to see a glimpse of my first Telugu project under our production. Oh my God! I still cannot believe this! This one is in collaboration with Acharya Creations, director Murli starring myself and Sai Ronak. Music by Shravan Bharadwaj,” she added.







Get ready to see a lot more of the remarkably talented actress in the coming years. We wish her loads of luck.

