  • Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Avantika says she’s proud of her Indian heritage

Crediting the women who paved the way for actors like her to come up, Avantika said she hopes to do the same for “future generation of south Asian women”

Avantika

By: Eastern Eye

SOUTH Asian women taking centre stage in series such as Bridgerton and One Day was long overdue, Indian American actress Avantika, who plays Karen Shetty in the new iteration of the popular teen comedy, Mean Girls, has said.

This is not the first acting gig for the 19-year-old, born to an Indian family in California. Avantika made her debut with 2016’s Brahmotsavam, a film in her mother tongue, Telugu.

“It has been a long time coming, considering we (Indians) are a large population with so many incredibly beautiful and talented women. It was time that a community of 1.5 billion people was represented on the global (stage),” the actress said.

She is the latest to join Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel), Simone Ashely (Bridgerton) and Ambika Mod (One Day), the south Asian actresses currently featuring in major international projects.

Crediting the women who paved the way for actors like her to come up, Avantika said she and her contemporaries hope to do the same for “future generation of south Asian women” so things are a bit easier for them.

“It’s amazing that Indian women have kind of been able to shine their light in Hollywood… I feel honoured to be a part of this legacy,” she added.

Mean Girls, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, is billed as a new twist on Tina Fey’s 2004 film.

Avantika landed the role of the gullible Karen, played by Amanda Seyfried in the original movie, following an audition.

When she didn’t hear from the Mean Girls casting team for four months, she assumed she was not going to get the role.

Avantika said she was shooting for her upcoming film Tarot when she got the good news.

“It was an offer from Paramount and the team of Mean Girls. And, I have never done a callback, so I wasn’t really processing any of it. It never felt real until I showed up to rehearsals and Tina Fey was in the office next to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s actually happening now’,” she said.

Receiving Seyfried’s blessing during the release of Mean Girls was the icing on the cake. “It was wonderful to kind of get her blessing and know that she was supportive of me.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Janhvi Kapoor joins Ram Charan in his next
NEWS
Alia Bhatt headlining spy universe film, confirms YRF CEO
NEWS
Kerala to launch India’s first govt-owned streaming platform
NEWS
Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’
NEWS
I do selective work out of choice: Karisma Kapoor
NEWS
My dream is to work with Salman, says Pakistani actress Sarah Khan
NEWS
Netflix drops trailer for dark comedy ‘Murder Mubarak’
NEWS
Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai
NEWS
Meera Syal to narrate ‘A History Of Women In 101 Objects’ audiobook
NEWS
‘She Creates Change’: Charithra Chandran, Freida Pinto among narrators of gender equality film…
NEWS
‘Lakadbaggha’ to launch as a comic book at ComicCon 2024
NEWS
Kanpur’s Vaibhav Gupta wins Indian Idol 14
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW