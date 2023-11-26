Website Logo
  • Sunday, November 26, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Authorities strike off former Newport GP for sexual misconduct

Dr Ibrahim Hayat was a Newport Labour councillor between 2007 and 2022.

Dr  Ibrahim Hayat

By: Pramod Thomas

AN independent tribunal has struck off a former Newport GP and Labour councillor after finding him guilty of sexual misconduct.

The tribunal, following a hearing concluded on Wednesday (22), ordered that Dr  Ibrahim Hayat’s fitness to practice is currently impaired and imposed an immediate suspension, pending a 28-day appeal window.

During an examination in September 2015, Dr Hayat, a Labour candidate at the time, inappropriately touched a female patient and made explicit comments.

The patient, described as vulnerable during the incident, accused the doctor of engaging in sexually motivated behavior, a charge deemed “deplorable” by the General Medical Council (GMC).

Despite the serious allegations, Dr Hayat continued to work as a locum GP for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board, subject to agreed restrictions to safeguard patients. The GMC allowed him to maintain his role as a Labour councillor until 2022.

While Dr Hayat claimed he informed the Labour party about the allegations, the party denied awareness of any sexual misconduct but acknowledged knowledge of his suspension and reinstatement by the GMC.

In response to the authorities’ decision, Dr Hayat expressed shock and devastation, stating that he had reflected on the complaint and engaged in professional development courses related to consent, confidentiality, chaperones, and safeguarding adults in primary care.

The authorities, however, deemed Dr Hayat’s actions an abuse of trust, finding his remedial actions vague and insufficient. They concluded that his behaviour fell significantly below the expected standards of a doctor, with a substantial risk of repetition in the future.

“I would have liked to have gone back to work but have not worked for some time due to ill health including breast cancer. I would dearly love to take this to appeal in the High Court but I don’t have the energy or the resources to take this matter further,” Dr Hayat was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“I need to focus on my health and my loving family. I thank everyone for their support during what has been a long road to try to get justice.”

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board emphasised their commitment to patient safeguarding, stating they had investigated Dr Hayat’s conduct and liaised with the GMC to impose restrictions ensuring patient safety.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Fatal stampede in Kerala claims four lives
News
Massive London protest demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza
News
13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy wins gold
News
Sunak’s Rwanda plan threatens Good Friday agreement, say senior Tories
News
Yogi Divine Society celebrates Annakut festival and New Year
ASIA
India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers
ASIA
Fire in Pakistan shopping mall kills 11
News
Capitol Hill joins Indian American community for Diwali
INDIA
Qatar court accepts India’s appeal against Navy personnel’s death sentence
News
Oliver Dowden praises Asian businesses for ‘unwavering ambition, perseverance’
ASIA
Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’
News
India warns social media giants against deepfakes menace
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW