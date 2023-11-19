Website Logo
  • Sunday, November 19, 2023
Trending Now:  
Eastern Eye

HEADLINE STORY

Clinical Australia bowl out India for 240

Their bowlers, aided by some superb fielding, stifle their opposition

Australia’s Mitchell Starc (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of KL Rahul during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA rode battling half-centuries by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to post 240 all out in exactly 50 overs against Australia in the final of the World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (19).

Pat Cummins’s decision to field, primarily to avoid operating with a dewy ball in the night, bemused many but Australian bowlers, aided by some superb fielding, stifled their opposition.

India captain Rohit Sharma had been playing tone-setting knocks in their batting template in the tournament and it was no different in the final despite the early loss of Shubman Gill.

Gill nearly edged the first ball he faced to the slip fielder but the opener did not linger much, pulling Mitchell Starc (3-55) to Adam Zampa at mid-on after making four.

Rohit smashed three sixes in his entertaining 47 but fell just before the end of powerplay.

The opener stepped out against Glenn Maxwell but miscued his shot on the offside. Travis Head ran backwards from cover to take a tumbling catch to get rid of the India captain.

Kohli (54) hit Starc for three boundaries in a row but India slumped to 81-3 in the 11th over when Cummins dismissed Shreyas Iyer caught behind.

Kohli and Rahul (66) then combined in a dour rebuilding job even if it meant going 16.1 overs without a boundary.

Kohli, the tournament’s leading scorer, brought up his ninth 50-plus knock in 11 innings but soon departed after chopping a Cummins delivery on to his stumps.

Rahul hit just one four in his half-century illustrating how difficult the pitch was for shot-makers like him.

Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis took five catches, which is a record in a World Cup final.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Australia win sixth World Cup title
News
Religious Britons ‘significantly happier’ than atheists: study
News
Hunt firm on avoiding tax cuts that fuel inflation
CRICKET
India eyes fairytale finish in World Cup final
News
Police charge four men over murder of British Sikh in Hounslow
INDIA
India tunnel rescue efforts halted as cracking sound sparks panic
Sports
Sport fails to inspire Asian women
News
Man and woman plead guilty to racially abusing Humza Yousaf
News
Record-breaking auction sparks renaissance in Indian colonial art
News
Police identify British Sikh teen victim in Hounslow stabbing
News
Canadian white nationalist found guilty of murdering Muslim family in truck attack
CRICKET
Starc predicts ‘spectacle of cricket’ in World Cup final against India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW