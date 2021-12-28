Website Logo
  Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Atrangi Re has a record-setting opening weekend on Disney+ Hotstar

Atrangi Re Poster (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s latest directorial Atrangi Re (2021) has been performing extremely well ever since its premiere on December 24, 2021on the leading streaming media platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Opening to a record-breaking first day on the streaming platform, the film’s viewership on Disney+ Hotstar has solidified further over the weekend, becoming the most-watched movie on opening weekend on the platform. Given the strong word-of-mouth surrounding the film’s unique storyline, and performance of the lead-trio Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush, the viewership is expected to only grow from here.

Talking about Atrangi Re’s record-breaking numbers on the platform, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment network, Disney Star India, said, “We, at Disney+ Hotstar, are constantly looking to introduce our viewers to differentiated content. Atrangi Re is an unheard story of love and it fits perfectly on our roster. We are thrilled to hear that the viewers are enjoying the film and that the film is raking in the views. We hope to continue entertaining our viewers with more content like this.”

Speaking about Atrangi Re’s successful weekend, Atrangi filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, “Atrangi Re is a labour of our love and when something you have worked so hard for, sparks such strong emotion in your audience, it feels like a complete win, because the audience’s verdict is the final verdict. We are grateful that the film has received so much love and that the performances, music, and plot are being widely appreciated. It’s very humbling and gratifying.”

Commenting on the film’s successful streak so far, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We are pleased to hear that the movie is breaking records on Disney+ Hotstar and that the audience is enjoying what we have put together for them. Thank you for all the love you have showered on Atrangi Re.”

The romantic drama is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films, Colour Yellow production, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

