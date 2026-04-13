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5 ways Asha Bhosle took Indian music global before it was fashionable

Her work was sampled in Western pop and hip-hop long before Bollywood went global

Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle’s influence also travelled through sampling culture

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • One of the earliest Indian voices to break into global pop and alternative music collaborations
  • Grammy-nominated albums brought Indian classical music to international audiences
  • Her work was sampled in Western pop and hip-hop long before Bollywood went global
  • A British chart hit turned her into an unexpected pop culture reference
  • Guinness World Record holder for the most recorded artist in music history

1. The original global collaborator

Long before cross-border music partnerships became routine, Asha Bhosle was already working with international artists across genres.

Her collaborations included Boy George on Bow Down Mister, Michael Stipe of R.E.M. on The Way You Dream, and later work with virtual band Gorillaz on their 2026 album The Mountain.

At a time when Indian playback singers rarely stepped outside film music, she was already experimenting with global soundscapes.

2. The first Indian voice to enter the Grammy conversation

Asha Bhosle’s international recognition was cemented through Grammy-nominated projects.

Her 1997 album Legacy, recorded with sarod maestro Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, brought Indian classical traditions to a global audience. Later, her collaboration with the Kronos Quartet on You’ve Stolen My Heart also earned a Grammy nomination.

These projects positioned her as a cultural bridge between Hindustani classical music and contemporary global composition.

3. The voice behind a British chart phenomenon

In 1997, UK band Cornershop released Brimful of Asha, a tribute to her influence on South Asian households and music culture.

The track went on to top the UK charts and became an indie anthem across Europe, introducing her name to audiences who had never seen a Bollywood film.

For many in the West, it was the first direct encounter with her legacy, not through cinema, but through pop music.

4. Sampled into global pop and hip-hop

Asha Bhosle’s influence also travelled through sampling culture. The Black Eyed Peas incorporated elements of her songs Ae Naujawan and Yeh Mera Dil into their 2005 global hit Don’t Phunk with My Heart.

Her earlier cabaret-style recordings from Bollywood’s 1970s era found new life in modern Western pop production, proving how adaptable her voice was across decades and genres.

5. A record-breaking voice that crossed languages

In 2011, she was recognised by Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history, with over 11,000–12,000 songs across more than 20 languages.

From Hindi and Marathi to Russian and Malay, her output reflected an unmatched versatility that allowed her voice to travel far beyond the boundaries of Indian cinema.

Asha Bhosle’s global journey was not the result of a single crossover moment, but decades of experimentation, adaptability and curiosity.

Long before “world music” became a category, she was already living inside it, without labels and without limits.

indian musicgrammy awardswesternasha bhosle

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