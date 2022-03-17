Arun Ghosh launches new album

LIVE PERFORMANCE

KATTAM KATTI

When: Tuesday March 22 – Wednesday March 23

Where: Cambridge Junction, Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX

What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.

NITIN SAWHNEY

When: Tuesday March 22

Where: Town Hall, Victoria Square, Birmingham B3 3DQ

What: The critically acclaimed composer and musician will deliver his greatest hits, including songs from his latest album Immigrants.

SEVENS

When: Tuesday March 22

Where: The Rose Theatre, Edge Hill University, St Helens Road, Ormskirk L39 4QP

What: An ensemble cast of UK-based Indian classical dancers and musicians share the stage in this triple bill show conceptualised by award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Nina Rajarani MBE, which explores the sacred, and sometimes sinful, significance of the number seven.

SHREYA GHOSHAL

When: Friday March 25 and Sunday March 27

Where: Utilita Arena, King Edwards Rd, Birmingham B1 2AA and OVO Arena Wembley, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: The undisputed queen of Bollywood returns to the UK with a full live band and will perform her greatest hits, along with unforgettable classics from the golden age of cinema.

ARUN GHOSH

When: Sunday March 27

Where: Social, 63 Humber Street, Hull HU1 1TU

What: The award-winning British-Asian composer and clarinettist performs as a part of Hull Jazz Festival, with a new quartet to launch his much-anticipated new album Seclused in Light.

THEATRE

ABIGAIL’S PARTY

When: Until Saturday April 2

Where: Watford Palace Theatre, 20 Clarendon Road, Watford WD17 1JZ

What: A new adaptation of the classic Mike Leigh play directed by Pravesh Kumar set against the backdrop of an evolving Britain of the 1970s. The cast of the comedy about marriage and class includes Goldy Notay.

BROKEN WINGS

When: Until Saturday March 26

Where: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL

What: New theatre production based on best-selling novelist Kahlil Gibran’s (The Prophet) poetic book, which takes audiences on a musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means.

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday July 24

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

QUEEN OF HEARTS

When: Friday March 25 – Monday March 28

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: Story of a fading Bollywood actress struggling to reconcile how she sees herself versus how the world perceives her and the dialogue she has with her younger self.

EXHIBITION

INDIAN SUN: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE RAVI SHANKAR ARCHIVE

When: Until Sunday May 15

Where: Archive Studio, Level 2, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: A free exhibition exploring the life and legacy of a global musical icon Pandit Ravi Shankar through the lens of his family archives. The display includes rare archive pieces, film footage and an installation of paper flowers.

COMEDY

PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

When: Saturday March 19 and Wednesday March 23

Where: Princes Hall, Princes Way, Aldershot GU11 1NX and Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR

What: The acclaimed funny man returns with a brand-new stand-up show about UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rule of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden. Check website for further tour dates.

NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL

When: Sunday March 20 and Wednesday March 23

Where: Opera House, Water Street, Buxton SK17 6XN and The Forum, Avon, 1A Forum Buildings, Bath BA1 1UG

What: The popular comedian embarks on a brand-new stand-up show that tackles important subjects like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally. Check website for further tour dates.

ARABS VS ASIANS

When: Saturday March 19

Where: Chobham Academy, 40 Cheering Lane, East Village, London E201BD

What: The laughter-filled Arabs vs Asians returns for another entertaining comedy show hosted by Salman Malik and featuring stand-up talents.

THE MUSLIMS ARE COMING

When: Sunday March 27

Where: Monkey Barrel Comedy, 9-12 Blair Street, Edinburgh EH1 1QR and The Glee Club, 11 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3AB

What: Two comedy shows on one day in different cities featuring top standup talents delivering their own brand of unique humour.

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Sunday March 27

Where: The Glee Club, Bullingdon House, 162 Cowley Road, Oxford OX4 1UE

What: Comedy show featuring acclaimed stand-up talents Jay Sodagar, Sukh Ojla, Nabil Abdulrashid and Imran Yusuf delivering their laughter-filled sets.

CLASSES

FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES

When: Wednesdays March 23, 30 and Thursdays 24, 31

Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE

What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first come first serve basis.

ANGLO INDIAN COOKERY MASTERCLASS

When: Sunday March 27

Where: Memsahib Gin and Tea Bar, 47-49 Promenade, Cheltenham GL50 1PJ

What: Culinary masterclass to learn how to make delicious Anglo-Indian cuisine at home, followed by a delicious sweet and savoury afternoon tea, inspired by the opulent style of the British Raj period.

