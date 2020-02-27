Around 250 Indian students stuck in virus-hit Iran

AS MANY AS 250 Indian medical students, mainly from Jammu and Kashmir, stranded in Iran are now at the mercy of the Indian government.

Iran has 245 confirmed cases of infection with the COVID-19 disease, including 26 virus-associated deaths.

Most recently, Iran Vice-President Masoumeh Ebtekar was tested positive for COVID-19.

Reports said students have emailed a rescue request to the Indian embassy in Tehran. They informed us that they have forwarded it to the Indian government in New Delhi.

Their crisis loomed large as many countries are cancelling flights to Iran.

Indians in Iran mainly depend on connecting flights to fly back home. But, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar Iraq and Turkey have suspended flights to Iran.

India on Thursday (27) brought back 119 Indians and five foreigners who were on board the ship docked off Yokohama in Japan due to coronavirus.

However, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said on Wednesday that “no decision has been taken to quarantine an area or a city.

The embassy has started an emergency contact mail ([email protected]) and has set up a mobile number (+98-9128109115) to help citizens stuck in Iran.

The Indian government has advised citizens to refrain from non-essential travel to the Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy.