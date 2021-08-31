Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Entertainment

Ardh: Rubina Dilaik’s debut film starts rolling; first look poster unveiled

Ardh poster (Photo from Palash Muchhal’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Rubina Dilaik started her acting career with the TV show Chotti Bahu (2008) and later featured in many popular shows. Now, after ruling the small screens for more than a decade, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a film titled Ardh.

Ardh will be directed by Palash Muchhal and also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Hiten Tejwani, and Rajpal Yadav.

Muchhal took to Twitter to share the first look poster and inform everyone that the shooting of the film has kickstarted. He tweeted, “ARDH SHOOTING BEGINS 🧿🎥 • @rajpalofficial @RubiDilaik @tentej #Ardh.”

Palash is a music composer and this film will mark his directorial debut. While talking about the movie, he said, “Ardh is about the struggle of an actor in a city like Mumbai. The film will showcase the experiences of my 15 years journey.”

Hiten Tejwani, who has also been a popular face on television, said, “Palash is a young filmmaker and his energy is amazing. We as actors always want to play different characters and to work with young filmmakers like him is fun.”

Rajpal Yadav stated, “I am very happy to be a part of this film and I am really proud of Palash. During the photoshoot, I was amazed to see his skills as a young filmmaker.”

Well, we are sure Rubina’s fans are excited about her Bollywood debut.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

