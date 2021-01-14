Aparshakti Khurana to foray into digital world with Stardust

By: Mohnish Singh







Aparshakti Khurana, who impressed audiences with his rib-tickling performances in such box-office hits as Dangal (2016) Stree (2018), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), is set to take a plunge into the digital world.

The talented actor will make his digital debut with well-known filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s next web-show, titled Stardust. The show, which will consist of eight to nine episodes, also has Aditi Roa Hydari and Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee on its cast.

According to reports, Stardust is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989. The series centers on the clash between two superstars. Motwane is planning to begin production on the project in March-April.







Thrilled about making his digital debut, Khurana says, “I have been waiting to foray into the digital world but I had been waiting for the right project. When Stardust came my way, I knew that this would be it. I feel truly blessed that I will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. I have always been very fond of his work. I am also looking forward to sharing screen space with a stellar cast. I am sure Stardust will be a learning ground and help me explore a different side to myself.”

As Stardust has a period setting, Aparshakti Khurana will be seen in a completely different avatar in the series. Apart from Stardust, the actor also has a couple of interesting films in his line-up. He is presently waiting for the release of Dino Morea’s upcoming production Helmet, which will be followed by Dinesh Vijan’s next and a suspense thriller with actor R Madhavan.














