Aparshakti Khurana to foray into digital world with Stardust - EasternEye
Trending Now

Aparshakti Khurana to foray into digital world with Stardust


Aparshakti Khurana (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Aparshakti Khurana (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Aparshakti Khurana, who impressed audiences with his rib-tickling performances in such box-office hits as Dangal (2016) Stree (2018), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), is set to take a plunge into the digital world.

The talented actor will make his digital debut with well-known filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s next web-show, titled Stardust. The show, which will consist of eight to nine episodes, also has Aditi Roa Hydari and Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee on its cast.

According to reports, Stardust is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989. The series centers on the clash between two superstars. Motwane is planning to begin production on the project in March-April.



Thrilled about making his digital debut, Khurana says, “I have been waiting to foray into the digital world but I had been waiting for the right project. When Stardust came my way, I knew that this would be it. I feel truly blessed that I will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. I have always been very fond of his work. I am also looking forward to sharing screen space with a stellar cast. I am sure Stardust will be a learning ground and help me explore a different side to myself.”

As Stardust has a period setting, Aparshakti Khurana will be seen in a completely different avatar in the series. Apart from Stardust, the actor also has a couple of interesting films in his line-up. He is presently waiting for the release of Dino Morea’s upcoming production Helmet, which will be followed by Dinesh Vijan’s next and a suspense thriller with actor R Madhavan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.










Most Popular

Hindu temple torched by mob in Pakistan

'We are extremely disappointed', says Supreme Court over India's handling of farmers' protest

Jayasurya starrer Vellam to hit the big screens on 22nd January 2021

What we know on UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact

Shah Rukh Khan wishes his fans Happy New Year, says ‘See you on the big screen in 2021’



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×