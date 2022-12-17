Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Anyone devoted to saffron should boycott Pathaan: Former Indian minister

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Former BJP minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya on Friday waded into the row over the song ‘Besharam Rang’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

Speaking to ANI, Jaibhan Singh said, “I support the statement of the Madhya Pradesh government and the seers of Ayodhya that this film should not be allowed to be released in the state. Anyone, who is devoted to saffron, should boycott this film. Costumes shown in the song have been worn in an obscene manner and worse, the preferred colour of our seers was chosen to tarnish them.” The makers of ‘Pathaan’ unveiled ‘Besharam Rang’ on December 12.

The former minister called on countrymen to boycott such films, saying, “We should boycott such films. Boycott is the biggest weapon in a democracy. What message are you trying to convey? Why are you insulting saffron? ”

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Besharam Rang: Mukesh Khanna tags the song as ‘an attack on Hindu religion,’ calls Deepika…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra mourns demise of American dancer tWitch
Entertainment
‘What kind of husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife,’ troll asks Ranveer…
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma support Hollywood star Kate Winslet’s views as she says,…
Entertainment
Troubles continue for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as Indian Ulema Board demands the film’s name…
Entertainment
No matter what, will stay positive, says Shah Rukh Khan amid Pathaan boycott calls
Entertainment
Google’s Most Searched Asian 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in…
Entertainment
Adipurush director Om Raut gets mercilessly trolled for praising Avatar 2: ‘Looks like…
Entertainment
Besharam Rang controversy: Demand to boycott Pathaan grows on Twitter, ‘burn theatres’ says…
Entertainment
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri spar on Twitter – read thread
Entertainment
HBO Max renews Mindy Kaling’s Sex Lives of College Girls for Season 3
Entertainment
‘I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me,’ says Kangana Ranaut…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW