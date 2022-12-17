Anyone devoted to saffron should boycott Pathaan: Former Indian minister

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Former BJP minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya on Friday waded into the row over the song ‘Besharam Rang’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

Speaking to ANI, Jaibhan Singh said, “I support the statement of the Madhya Pradesh government and the seers of Ayodhya that this film should not be allowed to be released in the state. Anyone, who is devoted to saffron, should boycott this film. Costumes shown in the song have been worn in an obscene manner and worse, the preferred colour of our seers was chosen to tarnish them.” The makers of ‘Pathaan’ unveiled ‘Besharam Rang’ on December 12.

The former minister called on countrymen to boycott such films, saying, “We should boycott such films. Boycott is the biggest weapon in a democracy. What message are you trying to convey? Why are you insulting saffron? ”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

(ANI)