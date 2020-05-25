Anushka Sharma on season 2 of Paatal Lok: If Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season

Amazon Prime’s web series Paatal Lok which is produced by Anushka Sharma is getting a great response. It is being praised a lot and now people are waiting to know if there will be a season two of the series.

Recently, while talking to PTI, Anushka Sharma opened up about the second season of the series. She said, “You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season. We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well.”

As a producer, Anushka has mainly backed projects that are in a dark zone. The only exception would be Phillauri which was a fantasy drama. While talking about it, she said, “It has been deliberate (as) we want to push boundaries; we want to push the envelope as far as content is concerned. I was always driven by content. I was not fooled by pop culture. I was not fooled by songs. I was not fooled by just beauty when I saw films. So that is something that I will reflect in my choices.”

“As a producer I have always backed content which has been unique and which, you can also say, has been dark. But I don’t really categorise them into anything. For me, stories are stories. They are ideas and they just have to be said in the most truthful way possible and I think that’s what we’ve always tried to do,” she added.

Talking about Anushka’s films as an actress, she was last seen on the big screen in 2018 release Zero. Last year, she had no releases and this year also she doesn’t have any film that has been officially announced.