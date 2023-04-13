Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy to have Midnight Screening at Cannes 2023

The film will be showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala.

Anurag Kashyap (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is headed to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement at a press conference at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) shared the update on its official Twitter page.

“KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SéanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023,” the post read.

Omar La Fraise by Elias Belkeddar and Acide by Just Philippot are the other titles that will premiere in the Midnight Screenings section.

“Kennedy” is the only Indian film to be selected at Cannes this year.

The detective movie stars Rahul Bhat, who has previously worked with Kashyap in Ugly and Dobaaraa, and Sunny Leone. It is produced by Kashyap and Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films.

Kashyap has been a regular presence at the Cannes Film Festival.

Previously, his multigenerational gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival.

Anthology film Bombay Talkies, on which Kashyap served as one of the directors, premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Kashyap’s thriller Ugly was screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation, which he followed up with neo-noir thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 which debuted at 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.

The 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 through May 27.