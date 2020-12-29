Anu Menon set to helm a murder mystery for Abundantia Entertainment

By: Mohnish Singh







After the huge success of Shakuntala Devi (2020), director Anu Menon and producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment have joined forces again for a new project currently under development. The team is looking at beginning production in April-May 2021.

Talking in detail about the upcoming film, Anu Menon says, “I am very happy that Abundantia Entertainment is the home to my new film as well. I had a great time telling Shakuntala Devi’s story with Vikram and the team led by Shikhaa. Their passion for telling compelling stories and commitment to a director’s vision are rare to find. We have a very different story coming up this time around and I hope we receive the same love from the audience as we did for our first collaboration together.”

Vikram Malhotra says, “I am very excited to collaborate with Anu once again. We had an amazing time working with Anu on Shakuntala Devi and the film has become a bit of a landmark in terms of how it has connected with viewers all across the world. Anu has a unique storytelling style and her stories are underpinned by strong women characters that fit in well with Abundantia’s vision of telling impactful stories. I am confident that together, Anu and Abundantia will delight the audience yet again.”







Shikhaa Sharma, Sr. Vice-President and Head Creative & Development, Abundantia Entertainment adds, “After a super successful outing with Anu, in the form of Shakuntala Devi, it was just a matter of time when we got together again! Anu’s infectious energy, her collaborative attitude, and just how she leads from the front are inspiring for the entire cast and crew. This time around, the genre is even more thrilling and we are already underway with the scripting of this murder mystery.”

