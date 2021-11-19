Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor to release in 2023

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Earlier this year, it was announced that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame will be teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor for a movie titled Animal. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

Animal was slated to release on Dussehra 2022, but it has now been postponed to 2023. T-Series took to Twitter to make the announcement about the new release date.

They tweeted, “Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theaters worldwide on 11th August 2023. @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @ParineetiChopra @thedeol @imvangasandeep #BhushanKumar @VangaPranay @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar #TSeriesFilms @VangaPictures.”

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Talking about her films of Ranbir, the actor will be seen in movies like Shamshera, Brahmastra, and Luv Ranjan’s next. Shamshera is slated to release on 18th March 2022, and Luv Ranjan’s next will hit the big screens on 26th January 2023. The release date of Brahmastra is not yet announced. The Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has been in the making for the past many years.

Meanwhile, apart from his movies, Kapoor has also been in the news for his wedding with Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the two actors will be tying the knot soon.