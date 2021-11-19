Website Logo
  • Friday, November 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 465,082
Total Cases 34,489,623
Today's Fatalities 459
Today's Cases 11,106
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 465,082
Total Cases 34,489,623
Today's Fatalities 459
Today's Cases 11,106

Entertainment

Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor to release in 2023

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Earlier this year, it was announced that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame will be teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor for a movie titled Animal. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

Animal was slated to release on Dussehra 2022, but it has now been postponed to 2023. T-Series took to Twitter to make the announcement about the new release date.

They tweeted, “Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theaters worldwide on 11th August 2023. @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @ParineetiChopra @thedeol @imvangasandeep #BhushanKumar @VangaPranay @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar #TSeriesFilms @VangaPictures.”

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Talking about her films of Ranbir, the actor will be seen in movies like Shamshera, Brahmastra, and Luv Ranjan’s next. Shamshera is slated to release on 18th March 2022, and Luv Ranjan’s next will hit the big screens on 26th January 2023. The release date of Brahmastra is not yet announced. The Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has been in the making for the past many years.

Meanwhile, apart from his movies, Kapoor has also been in the news for his wedding with Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the two actors will be tying the knot soon.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dhamaka movie review: Ram Madhvani and Kartik Aaryan have made a mind-blowing film
Entertainment
Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie review: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan save this average…
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2 could be made ever
Entertainment
Ram Madhvani credits Kartik Aaryan for giving him courage during the filming of Dhamaka
Entertainment
Here’s what Pooja Sawant has to say about the Hindi remake of her Marathi hit…
Entertainment
Ali Fazal to headline Arati Kadav’s futuristic space film
Entertainment
Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to receive honours at the International Film Festival of…
Entertainment
Sanjay Gupta ‘nervous, excited’ to kick-start his next film
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas to premiere on Zee5 on December 3
Entertainment
Connect: Nayanthara’s new film announced on her birthday
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film gets postponed, avoids clash with Shamshera
Entertainment
Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins through surrogacy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Harris to be first woman to hold US presidential reins…
Delhi’s smog-choked roads take their toll
Greece car chase kills 7 migrants; 4 Pakistan nationals among…
UK to add booster doses to Covid vaccine pass for…
Dhamaka movie review: Ram Madhvani and Kartik Aaryan have made…
Pakistan’s new law allows chemical castration of serial rapists
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE