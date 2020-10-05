Ananya Panday on Khaali Peeli releasing on streaming media platform

Ananya Panday, who burst onto the silver screen with Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student of the Year 2 (2019), can be currently seen in commercial potboiler Khaali Peeli (2020), co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat.







The film, which marks the directorial debut of Maqbool Khan and has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, released digitally on 2nd October on ZEE Plex. Originally made for theatres, the movie had to premiere online due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a publication, Ananya Panday recently revealed that initially she was disappointed that her film did not release in cinemas. “I am not going to lie; I was very disappointed. It is a film made for the big screen, but when I found out that’s in this format, I was intrigued by this new way of watching a film,” said the newcomer.

She went on to add, “As an actor, you just want to do good work, not thinking of it being a theatrical or digital release. I want to be part of good films, work with the directors on my dream list and roles where I have a chance to perform. For me, that’s all that matters.”







Talking about the forthcoming ventures of Ananya Panday, the actress will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ bilingual film Fighter opposite southern heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. Well-known south Indian filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is calling the shots for the big-budgeted project.

She is also doing Dharma Productions’ untitled film which Shakun Batra is helming for Karan Johar. The movie, which is currently being shot in Goa, also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi on the cast. Both films are expected to arrive in theatres in the first half of 2021.

