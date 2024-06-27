  • Thursday, June 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Anant-Radhika’s wedding invitation goes viral

The festivities will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah (wedding ceremony), followed by the Shubh Aashirwad (divine blessings ceremony) on July 13.

Anant Ambani (R), son of Indian businessman Mukesh Dhirubhai Amani, and his wife Radhika Merchant (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the nuptial knot in Mumbai on July 12. Ahead of the wedding, the two have caused a stir on social media with their extravagant wedding invitation.

The lavish invite features a miniature silver-plated temple embellished with images of Hindu deities, capturing widespread attention in a viral video.

The video showcasing the invitation was posted on Instagram and has since been shared extensively across various platforms.

The video reveals a temple-like box with a silver miniature temple inside. Upon opening the box, Hindi mantras can be heard playing in the background, and it appears there are gold idols inside as well.

The festivities will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah (wedding ceremony), followed by the Shubh Aashirwad (divine blessings ceremony) on July 13. The celebrations will culminate with the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14.

Opening the intricately designed box reveals a background of Hindi mantras, and it seems to also contain golden idols. The invitation includes several leaflets detailing the various events.

One part of the invitation is a silver temple, accompanied by the sound of mantras. Another piece is a silver card designed to resemble the entrance of an ancient temple, featuring details and images of Hindu deities such as Lord Ganesh, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga.

A third invitation is a silver box decorated with images of Lord Vishnu. Inside this box are multiple small frames and idols of Hindu deities, along with a shawl.

Related Stories

NEWS
Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to close Karlovy Vary Festival
NEWS
Honoured and thrilled to become Academy member: Rima Das
NEWS
Letitia Wright teases return of ‘Black Panther’ character Shuri in MCU
NEWS
Lost album by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to come out in September
NEWS
Harry Potter series showrunner, director announced
NEWS
Mira Nair reveals Tom Cruise prohibits eye contact on film set
NEWS
Charli XCX slams fans for shouting ‘Taylor Swift is dead’
NEWS
Docuseries on LGBTQIA+ community aimed at busting prejudices, says director
NEWS
Kamal Haasan says SRK worked in ‘Hey Ram’ for free
NEWS
Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli among 487 new Academy members
NEWS
Karan remembers father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary
NEWS
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan joins the cast of ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Anant-Radhika’s wedding invitation goes viral
us-panun-assassination-plot
Panun case: US says it is waiting for India’s probe…
Alzheimer's
New AI-based tool to predict Alzheimer’s onset
Deliveroo shares rise following takeover reports
Arundhati Roy wins Pen Pinter Prize
Zara Aleena
Inquest finds agencies’ failures contributed to Zara Aleena’s death