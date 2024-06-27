Anant-Radhika’s wedding invitation goes viral

The festivities will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah (wedding ceremony), followed by the Shubh Aashirwad (divine blessings ceremony) on July 13.

Anant Ambani (R), son of Indian businessman Mukesh Dhirubhai Amani, and his wife Radhika Merchant (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the nuptial knot in Mumbai on July 12. Ahead of the wedding, the two have caused a stir on social media with their extravagant wedding invitation.

The lavish invite features a miniature silver-plated temple embellished with images of Hindu deities, capturing widespread attention in a viral video.

The video showcasing the invitation was posted on Instagram and has since been shared extensively across various platforms.

The video reveals a temple-like box with a silver miniature temple inside. Upon opening the box, Hindi mantras can be heard playing in the background, and it appears there are gold idols inside as well.

The festivities will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah (wedding ceremony), followed by the Shubh Aashirwad (divine blessings ceremony) on July 13. The celebrations will culminate with the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14.

Anant Ambani’s wedding card. When you are just clueless how to spend the money and wealth you have accumulated. Hence we need wealth redistribution, tax the rich.pic.twitter.com/uACRuzgWD6 — @UrbanShrink 🌻 (@UrbanShrink) June 27, 2024

Opening the intricately designed box reveals a background of Hindi mantras, and it seems to also contain golden idols. The invitation includes several leaflets detailing the various events.

One part of the invitation is a silver temple, accompanied by the sound of mantras. Another piece is a silver card designed to resemble the entrance of an ancient temple, featuring details and images of Hindu deities such as Lord Ganesh, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga.

A third invitation is a silver box decorated with images of Lord Vishnu. Inside this box are multiple small frames and idols of Hindu deities, along with a shawl.