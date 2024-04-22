  • Monday, April 22, 2024
Ambani’s youngest son to tie the knot in Stoke Park Estate, London, in July

The tentative guest list boasts prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchan family, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone among others.

Earlier this month, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were sighted shopping at two malls in Dubai under tight security, accompanied by a convoy of 20 cars. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to wed his childhood friend Radhika Merchant at Stoke Park Estate in London this July, according to sources. The extravagant affair is expected to host Bollywood celebrities, adding to the grandeur of the event.

The lavish wedding, organised by the Ambani family, is under the meticulous supervision of Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani. Invitations have already been dispatched to Bollywood stars, ensuring their presence at the celebration.

Similar to the pre-wedding festivities held in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Reliance Industries’ largest plant is located, the London event aims to captivate guests with its opulence and hospitality.

The Jamnagar celebrations, spanning from March 1 to March 3, attracted a slew of global icons, Bollywood luminaries, and social media influencers, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a performance by Rihanna.

While details about the London function remain scarce, it is speculated to be either a cocktail party or a sangeet night. The tentative guest list includes prominent names such as Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchan family, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Virat-Anushka, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina, and others.

Earlier this month, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted shopping at two malls in Dubai under tight security, accompanied by a convoy of 20 cars.

India seeks carbon tax exemption in trade talks: report
Sunak vows to scrap ‘sick note’ culture

