Amitabh Bachchan’s next with Super 30 director to roll next month

By: Mohnish Singh







Amitabh Bachchan, who has close to half a dozen projects at various stages of development, will soon start shooting for Super 30 (2019) director Vikas Bahl’s next, tentatively titled Goodbye. The upcoming film also stars well-known South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna in an important role.

Earlier this month, while giving a health update on his eye surgery, Bachchan had also written about his project with Bahl. “My love to all. Progress is slow and there is yet another eye to go. So, it’s a long haul. Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few, the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled Goodbye. Some of the stills from the look test were put up, but they are just a test, nothing has been finalised,” the superstar had written on his blog.

The latest we hear that the team is looking at taking the film to the shooting floor in the first week of April. "As of now, the plan is to start shooting from April 5 or 6. Major portions of the film are set in Chandigarh, which is why parts of the city have been recreated at a Mumbai studio," a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.







The source goes on to add, “The first schedule is expected to go on for around a month, after which the cast will move to Chandigarh and Haridwar for the following schedules. The earlier plan was to start shooting from March 23. Meanwhile, most of the pre-production work has been done and the team is ready to start filming.”

Apart from Vikas Bahl's next, Amitabh Bachchan also has on his platter Anand Pandit Motion Pictures' Chehre, T-Series Films' Jhund, Dharma Productions' Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn Ffilms' Mayday. The actor will also return to reprise his role in Aankhen 2, a sequel to his much-loved film Aankhen (2002).












