Amitabh Bachchan’s next Goodbye commences production

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's next film Goodbye has gone before the cameras. The film, which also stars well-known South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna in a prominent role, is a joint venture between Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. Filmmaker Vikas Bahl directs after the huge success of his last directorial Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan.

The mahurat shot for Goodbye took place yesterday in Mumbai. While Mandanna started shooting for the much-awaited film yesterday, Bachchan is set to join the sets on April 4, as per reports.

Talking about the film, producer Ekta Kapoor says, "Goodbye is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It is a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film."







Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, shares, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next project Goodbye that brings together the creative forces of Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. The film is going to be as interesting as its title and we are deeply honoured to have superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna onboard with us."

In addition to Goodbye, Amitabh Bachchan has close to half a dozen exciting projects in his pocket He is awaiting the release of Chehre and Jhund. The actor is also juggling shoots for Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn’s much-talked-about directorial Mayday.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, recently started shooting for RSVP Movies' next production Mission Majnu, which marks her debut in Bollywood. The film features Sidharth Malhotra as her co-star. The actress also headlines a couple of films down south.







