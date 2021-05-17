Amazon Prime to drop trailer of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man 2 on May 19

By: Mohnish Singh

Amazon Prime Video was set to premiere The Family Man 2, the second season of their hugely popular streaming show The Family Man (2019), on February 12, 2021. However, soon the makers released a statement informing viewers of their decision of pushing the show to a later date.

And now, the news is coming in that the streamer is finally set to launch the show in June and the trailer for the same will be out on Wednesday, May 19. Yes, you read that absolutely right! The trailer for The Family Man 2 is coming out on May 19, as per reports.

A source close to the development divulges, “The trailer of The Family Man 2 is going to be out on Wednesday, May 19. The makers are aware of the humongous expectations associated with the show. And the promo promises to surely enhance the excitement.”

The source goes on to add, “The Family Man was known for blending humour with thrill. The sequel follows this template and this would be visible in the trailer. Also, the promo would introduce the viewers to the character of Samantha Akkineni and how it adds to the madness.”

Some media outlets have been reporting for a couple of weeks now that The Family Man 2 is set to premiere on June 11. To which the source says, “It will be out next month but the date is not fixed yet. A decision would be taken in a few days. Amazon might unveil the release date in the trailer.”

Another speculation that has been doing the rounds for some time now is that the second season is set against the backdrop of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Tamil militant organization that was based in northeastern Sri Lanka. “No, it is not. The makers have created a fictional terrorist group. It is the most sensible thing to do in today’s times when anything can lead to a controversy,” concludes the source.

