  • Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Amazon Prime acquires Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Vijay Deverakonda in Liger (Photo credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring popular Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles, Liger is of the most-awaited films of 2022, which has been creating a lot of noise ever since its official announcement in 2020.

The film marks the debut of Deverakonda in Bollywood while Panday will be setting her foot in Telugu cinema with the bilingual film. Boxing legend Mike Tyson will also be seen playing an important role in the film.

Directed Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, and Jagannadh, Liger is set for its release on 25th August, 2022. While the film is still a few months away from its release, reports have already started circulating about the direct-to-digital premiere of the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

If reports are to be believed, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the film to stream it digitally. The streaming media giant has apparently bought the streaming rights to the film for approximately £ 5,925,336. However, there is no official word to confirm the same. As per reports, the makers had demanded approximately £ 7,900,261, but the streamer locked the deal in approximately £ 5,925,336.

Liger has been shot on a lavish scale. Deverakonda, who plays a kickboxer with a stutter, underwent a dramatic physical transformation to pull off his character in the film and went to Thailand for martial arts training.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger is a sports action film both written and directed by Jagannadh. The film will be simultaneously released in Telugu and Hindi along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

