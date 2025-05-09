Ali’s Kitchen chef fined for serving curry with nuts despite allergy alert

A CURRY containing four different types of nuts was supplied to a customer with a severe allergy – despite staff being warned about his condition, a court heard.

The man went into anaphylactic shock at home and had to use an EpiPen to alleviate symptoms including a tightening of his throat and a rash – and an ambulance was also called.

The curry was ordered from Ali’s Kitchen in Longton, Staffordshire, run by award-winning chef Muhammed Aaban Aamir Ali.

North Staffordshire magistrates were told last Thursday (1) that preparation of an allergen-sensitive dish should not have been given to another staff member.

Ali, 44, of Bignall Grove, Dresden, admitted failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene on the morning of his trial. The incident took place in July 2023.

Ms Filmer, prosecuting on behalf of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, said: “(A customer) phoned the restaurant and advised that their partner suffered [with] a severe nut allergy.

“They enquired as to whether the chicken tikka masala could be made nut-free.

“She was assured that the chicken tikka masala would be made nut-free, with almond powder being removed. (Her partner) was dipping into the chicken tikka masala and immediately suffered anaphylaxis.

“His tongue tingled, his throat started to tighten, he was unable to swallow and came out in a rash. He used his EpiPen and an ambulance was dispatched.

“He suffered anaphylactic shock due to consuming just a small amount of food at home. It was fortunate he had an EpiPen to hand on this occasion.”

The restaurant was contacted and a replacement curry was delivered to the customer. But this went uneaten and Trading Standards were contacted, with officers attending the home to take samples of both curries.

The first curry contained almond, peanut, hazelnut and traces of pistachio, the court heard, while the replacement curry contained peanut protein.

Ms Filmer said: “(Ali) admitted his staff had not received specific allergy training. He shouldn’t have delegated allergen-sensitive instructions. The consequence was an entirely preventable medical emergency.”

Joanne Corbett, defending, said the incident had been a one-off and there had been no others reported to the council. She added that Ali was an award-winning chef, with more than 25 years’ experience, who had cooked for consulates in India.

“(Ali) is extremely remorseful – it has had an adverse effect on him. He prides himself on his work.”

Magistrates fined Ali £432. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the affected customer, as well as £2,068 costs.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)