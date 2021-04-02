Trending Now

Alia Bhatt tests positive for coronavirus


Alia Bhatt (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Alia Bhatt (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



The sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India has surprised everyone. As the virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, especially in the state of Maharashtra, several prominent names from the entertainment industry are also testing positive for the virus in droves.

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, and R Madhavan to name a few, Alia Bhatt is the latest star to contract the virus during the ongoing second wave in India.

Bhatt, who has been shooting for her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19. This is only a few days after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recovered from the virus.



In a statement that she shared late night on Thursday, the 28-year-old actress wrote, “Hello, all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

The actress also thanked concerned fans in her post. “Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she added.

Alia Bhatt is currently working on two high-profile films, namely Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. Gangubai Kathiawadi marks her maiden collaboration with celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukerji directorial, which has faced several delays ever since its inception. The film co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

The actress also plays a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. The film, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, marks her foray into Tollywood. Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn also appears in an extended cameo in the film.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.















Most Popular

‘I want to make London a better, more equal city’

Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised a week after testing Covid-19 positive

Indian IT professionals to benefit as Biden lets Trump era H1-B visa bans expire

Army and the arts: How the military unites communities

5 years of Ki & Ka: Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan want a sequel to the film



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×