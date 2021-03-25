Alia Bhatt resumes filming Gangubai Kathiawadi

By: Mohnish Singh







Filming on the much-anticipated Hind film Gangubai Kathiawadi has resumed after the production was shut down due to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s bout with Coronavirus. The filmmaker, who contracted the virus a couple of days ago, has now tested negative for the same. He, along with actress Alia Bhatt, started shooting for the period drama from yesterday. The duo is presently shooting in Goregaon Filmcity in Mumbai.

Sharing more details, a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “SLB is feeling better now and has resumed shooting from yesterday. They are presently shooting for some confrontational and conversational scenes.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi also has superstar Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo. He is expected to join the sets soon to complete his pending portions. “A few days’ shoot for Ajay Devgn is still pending, and he will join the cast soon to finish that. His dates are being worked out,” adds the source.







The source further informs that while Devgn’s earlier portions were shot at his character’s house that was created on the set of the film, the new portions will be filmed in a bar set up.

Gangubai Kathiawadi began shooting in October 2019, then halted in March 2020 as the pandemic forced film and television shoots to pause production, then resumed in October 2020, and then shut down again in March 2021 after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also working on SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR. Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR play lead roles in the film. The actress also headlines Dharma Productions’ much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She will soon start shooting for Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.







Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was earlier set for release in 2020, is now scheduled to open in cinemas on July 30, 2021.

