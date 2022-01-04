Website Logo
  Tuesday, January 04, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj postponed due to sharp rise in coronavirus

Prithviraj poster (Photo from YRF’s Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The film was scheduled to enter theatres on 21st January 2022.

According to reports, the release of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming historical drama Prithviraj has been postponed due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in India. Aside from Kumar, the film also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who is set to make her silver screen debut with the same.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs a publication, “When you have a sure-shot blockbuster at hand that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can’t gamble with such a huge product. Prithviraj will massively aid in bringing people back to the theatres and it can’t be released at a time when it won’t fulfill this purpose. Business-wise too, it doesn’t make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box office.”

The source goes on to add, “It is a no-brainer to postpone the film and gauge Omicron and the Covid-19 scenario before taking a call on the next release date of the film. YRF was waiting till the last minute to see if the situation in India and overseas improves but the pace with which coronavirus cases are accelerating, it forced their hand to hold on to the biggest title.”

“Everyone is looking at Prithviraj to take the box-office by storm and set some new milestones in the post-pandemic era and YRF is committed to this belief. They will put this project out when it can set the box-office on fire,” the source says in conclusion.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the big-ticket venture is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

