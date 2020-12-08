Akshay Kumar’s next with Jagan Shakti is a big-ticket sci-fi film

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Nitya Menen, Mission Mangal was one of the most successful Hindi films of 2019. It did not only garner rave reviews from critics but also set the cash registers jingling at the box-office.

After the huge success of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar is set to work with director Jagan Shakti once again. We hear that their next project is going to be a big-budget sci-fi film just like their previous outing.

Spilling some more beans on the development, a source in the know says, “After Jagan Shakti’s direction of Mission Mangal, it was an easy choice for Akshay Kumar to rope him in as the director of this new venture. The two of them, Shakti and Kumar, have established a working relationship that has paid off in the past so it made the choice of Shakti directing this new venture that much easier.”







The source goes on to add, “Though the film has not yet been titled, it is being said that it will be a science fiction entertainer that will be made on a massive scale. Given the VFX work that will be required for the project, Akshay Kumar is pulling out all stops in terms of budgetary expense.”

We also hear that Akshay Kumar is set to play a double role in the forthcoming film. The project will hit the shooting floor in 2021 and release in theatres in 2022. An official announcement is awaited though.

Meanwhile, Kumar is awaiting the release of his next film Sooryavanshi. Earlier scheduled to hit the marquee in March, 2020, the Rohit Shetty directorial is now expected to release in the first quarter of 2021. Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, and Bachchan Pandey are some of his other projects lined-up for release in 2021.







