Website Logo
  • Friday, October 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Lion suffers a major setback

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Mission Lion has been put on hold for the time being. The sci-fi action thriller was set to reunite the superstar with filmmaker Jagan Shakti after Mission Mangal (2019). Kumar was reportedly set to play a double role in the film.

Spilling more beans, a well-placed source informs an entertainment portal, “Akshay Kumar and his producers, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to put Mission Lion on the back burner. It’s a costly film, and they felt this is not the right time to mount a film like this given the market scenario. Even the script work was taking longer than expected. As all factors came together, the trio decided to put the film on hold for time being.”

The source went on to add, “The production budget of Mission Lion was expected to be upward of Rs. 70 crores (approximately £6,961,959) and add to that, the acting fees of Akshay, other cast members, and the marketing spends. A film of this scale needed time with no compromise on script and budget front. The team will revisit it once the on-ground scenario is better for theatrical business. In fact, even the script had not shaped up as well as Akshay expected it to be.”

The source reveals that the latest development has left director Shakti unhappy because had been waiting to roll the film much before the pandemic. “However, following the success of Mission Mangal, Jagan is the man in demand. He is now gearing up to direct a film for John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor by year-end, which is the remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). After that, he is all set for a Tamil film from Summer 2022,” concludes the source.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha: Have had my share of setbacks and dealt with them
Entertainment
Lucknow schedule of Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha wraps up
Entertainment
“It’s almost like a fairy tale in its otherworldly look and feel,” Pooja Hegde on…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan plays dual role in his next with Atlee?
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre premieres on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Suriya’s Jai Bhim to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2nd November 2021
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan: The role of Lankesh in Adipurush is amazing
Entertainment
Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra team up for a web series titled A…
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty to make his digital debut with Yoodlee Films’ web series Invisible…
Entertainment
Shiddat movie review: Mohit Raina and Diana Penty shine in this cliched romantic…
HEADLINE STORY
Mira Nair: Colonialists made us believe that we aren’t able to represent ourselves
Entertainment
Shruti Haasan: I feel blessed to have grown up in a multicultural Indian…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Lion suffers a major setback
Nushrratt Bharuccha: Have had my share of setbacks and dealt…
Lucknow schedule of Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter II –…
“It’s almost like a fairy tale in its otherworldly look…
Shah Rukh Khan plays dual role in his next with…
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre premieres on Amazon Prime…