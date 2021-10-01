Akshay Kumar’s Mission Lion suffers a major setback

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Mission Lion has been put on hold for the time being. The sci-fi action thriller was set to reunite the superstar with filmmaker Jagan Shakti after Mission Mangal (2019). Kumar was reportedly set to play a double role in the film.

Spilling more beans, a well-placed source informs an entertainment portal, “Akshay Kumar and his producers, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to put Mission Lion on the back burner. It’s a costly film, and they felt this is not the right time to mount a film like this given the market scenario. Even the script work was taking longer than expected. As all factors came together, the trio decided to put the film on hold for time being.”

The source went on to add, “The production budget of Mission Lion was expected to be upward of Rs. 70 crores (approximately £6,961,959) and add to that, the acting fees of Akshay, other cast members, and the marketing spends. A film of this scale needed time with no compromise on script and budget front. The team will revisit it once the on-ground scenario is better for theatrical business. In fact, even the script had not shaped up as well as Akshay expected it to be.”

The source reveals that the latest development has left director Shakti unhappy because had been waiting to roll the film much before the pandemic. “However, following the success of Mission Mangal, Jagan is the man in demand. He is now gearing up to direct a film for John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor by year-end, which is the remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). After that, he is all set for a Tamil film from Summer 2022,” concludes the source.

