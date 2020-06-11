Akshay Kumar to kick-start shoot for Bell Bottom from August

With the government of Maharashtra, India, allowing film and TV production after a strict lockdown of more than two months, several production houses and studios are gearing up to commence shoot in a couple of weeks.

Rumours were doing the rounds lately that Akshay Kumar was planning to kick-start his next film Bell Bottom in July. But a report published by an online entertainment portal suggests that the superstar will first wrap up his much-awaited historical drama Prithviraj before moving on to Bell Bottom sometime in August.

Talking about the shooting schedule of Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj, a source informs the portal, “The sets were dismantled and now, Aditya Chopra has given orders to reconstruct a similar set indoor to film the remaining portions. Almost 40 percent of the film is already shot, including a big action set-piece. Now the remaining 60 percent remains and knowing how quickly Akshay finishes his films, he will start shooting his portions from end-June and wrap it up in a month or mostly by August first week.”

Right after completing Prithviraj, Kumar will jump to kick-start Bell Bottom, which is a collaborative venture of Jackky Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani. A source close to the superstar adds, “Akshay has discussed with both Jackky and Nikkhil Advani and decided that they will begin filming for Bell Bottom from the first week of August in London. They are expecting the situation to get much better by then and have also jointly decided on getting a limited crew, majorly from London itself. They are currently waiting for clearance on the travel. Once they get a go-ahead from the Government, they will lock the exact dates of shoot. Bell Bottom needs to be shot in London because the city forms the backdrop to the entire story. There will only be two-three days of shoot in Mumbai which will be filmed after the UK schedule.”