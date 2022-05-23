Website Logo
  • Monday, May 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar reveals why he is unaffected by the dismal performance of Bachchhan Paandey

Aside from Akshay Kumar, Bachchhan Paandey also featured Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles.

Akshay Kumar (Photo by PATRICK BAZ/Red Sea Film Festival/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

There is no denying the fact that Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, who has constantly proved his power at the box office. Having said that, the poor performance of his last release Bachchhan Paandey (2022) did come as a huge surprise for fans and distributors.

When Kumar was asked about the same during one of his recent interviews, the actor said that he is unstirred by the fate of his films at the box office as he has delivered multiple flops in a row in his career. He also stated that dealing with failure is the same as it was before.

“Dealing with failure is the same. I have not just had 13-14 flops… there was again a time in the middle where my 8-9 films flopped. I always say you can feel bad for a flop from Friday to Sunday. On Monday, you have to pick yourself up and go do another film and be very happy on the set. You can’t carry around your sad face everywhere. You have to go and enjoy yourself, your work. Good films are only made because you enjoy the film,” the actor told a publication.

After the huge success of such south Indian films as Pushpa: The Rise (2021), RRR (2022), and KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), Bollywood is under immense pressure as a certain segment of the audience has started believing that the southern film industry is taking over Bollywood. The Hindi film industry has also been accused of facing an acute lack of originality and remaking every successful south Indian film instead of coming up with original ideas and concepts.

The Rustom (2016) actor said that he has no issues with starring in remakes of south films. “I was recently questioned why I am doing two remakes. To which I said, why shouldn’t I? What is the problem with it?” he questioned.

The actor added that some of his successful Hindi films have been remade in the south. “My O My God (2012) was remade in Telugu. The film worked here as well as there, I did their Rowdy Rathore (2012), and it worked there as well as here. So, why does anyone have an issue with that? People have a problem with songs being remixed, why? We are making originals also and remakes also. If there is a good south Indian film and we are taking the rights and remaking here, what’s the issue? People are saying we don’t have talent here, of course, we have talent here, but if we have liked a story then why can’t we remake it in Hindi?” Kumar concluded.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Why did Aayush Sharma quit Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, leaving brother-in-law Salman Khan in the…
Entertainment
Shocking! Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq accuses Karan Johar of plagiarism
HEADLINE STORY
Worldwide rights to Riz Ahmed’s sci-fi drama Fingernails nabbed by Apple Original Films
Entertainment
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets box office on fire; Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad fails miserably
HEADLINE STORY
‘We wanted something which denotes hope, birth and beauty’, says Gaurav Gupta, who designed Aishwarya’s…
Entertainment
We’re having fun and dancing: Simu Liu on filming Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie
Entertainment
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerges as Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener
Entertainment
Kanika Kapoor marries businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London
Entertainment
Oye Makhna will push Punjabi rom-com into a new space: Ammy Virk
Entertainment
“I love when they ask me to pose,” says Hina Khan in her…
Entertainment
KGF makers commence work on next action thriller Bagheera
Entertainment
Poonam Dhillon’s daughter to debut opposite Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Afghan male news presenters wear masks on Air in protest…
Murder of US model: Indian police officers in Prague to…
Why did Aayush Sharma quit Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, leaving…
Akshay Kumar reveals why he is unaffected by the dismal…
Here’s what Sadhguru said about Gyanvapi Masjid dispute, language row
‘We need a lot more female artists and female photographers’,…