  Friday, June 18, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar donates generously to build a school in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

According to reports, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has donated approximately £97,694 for building a school in a remote village situated along the LoC in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The school will be named after his father Hari Om.

Kumar visited the Bandipora district on Thursday and met with the Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans during his visit. The actor spent the whole day with the Jawans and also donated the aforementioned amount for the establishment of a school in the village.

On Friday, the Mission Mangal (2019) actor shared pictures from his visit and wrote, “Spent a memorable day with the BSF India Bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting real heroes. My heart is filled with nothing but respect.”

Kumar reached Neeru village in Tulail by helicopter where he met the Jawans. He also paid tribute to the fallen braves in a tribute ceremony attended by BSF Jawans. The actor had previously met BSF soldiers in 2019 during the release of his film Kesari.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Bell Bottom. After missing its theatrical release in April due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the espionage drama is finally set to enter cinemas on July 27, 2021. The Ranjit M Tiwari directorial also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in important roles.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Kumar has several other exciting projects in the pipeline, including Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. He has also greenlighted Oh My God 2, a sequel to his 2012 hit Oh My God, as per reports.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

